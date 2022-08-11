Sepio Capital LP Acquires 380 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

AMD opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

