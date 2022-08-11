SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Ric Smith Sells 2,139 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 3,079,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,144. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

