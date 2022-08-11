SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.22. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 77,180 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.