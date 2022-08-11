Seedify.fund Reaches Market Cap of $98.50 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $98.50 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00012247 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,158,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
