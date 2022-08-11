Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 4.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

