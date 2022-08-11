Scotiabank Cuts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$79.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of EQB stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482. EQB has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

