Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

