Saul R. Laureles Sells 14,125 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Stem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stem

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

