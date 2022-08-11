Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.50 ($29.08) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SZG traded up €0.66 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €25.16 ($25.67). 104,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

