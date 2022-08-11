Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 277,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,460,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 31.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,795. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.48 and a 200 day moving average of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.