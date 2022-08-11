Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.6 %

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.