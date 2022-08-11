Rubic (RBC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.72 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

