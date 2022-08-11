RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells $232,024.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.