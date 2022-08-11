Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881 over the last ninety days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

