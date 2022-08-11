Rosenblatt Securities Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

