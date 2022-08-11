ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.46

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $36.98. ROHM shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 7,773 shares traded.

ROHM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

