Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 837,100 shares of company stock worth $7,105,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

