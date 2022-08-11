Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 7.8 %
Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 837,100 shares of company stock worth $7,105,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.