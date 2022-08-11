Robert W. Pittman Buys 54,112 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,697. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.