Robert W. Pittman Buys 54,112 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
Shares of IHRT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,697. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
