ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Tops $59,494.35

ROAD (ROAD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ROAD has a market cap of $59,494.35 and approximately $100,458.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

