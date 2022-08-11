RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 625,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,215,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

