Rivetz Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $19,724.73 and $41.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.