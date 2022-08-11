Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,242. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,980. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

