RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,417.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 920,000 shares of company stock valued at $606,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.