RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $1,321,144.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RH Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $299.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $319.49.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.