Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

