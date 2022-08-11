Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of REYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,862. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

