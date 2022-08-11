Reviewing Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 32.74 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.83

Analyst Recommendations

Glucose Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glucose Health and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 667.22%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

