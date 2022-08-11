Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

QSR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,792. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

