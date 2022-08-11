Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$499.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CF opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$910.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

