Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $203,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

