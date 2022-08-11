Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 2,005.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 755,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

