Relite Finance Price Tops $0.0000 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
