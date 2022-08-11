Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

RDW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 354,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,392. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

