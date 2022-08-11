REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of RNWEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519. REC Silicon ASA has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

