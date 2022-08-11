Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

