Raymond James Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OR. Eight Capital upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.44. 119,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.59.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

