Raymond James Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $21.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
PetIQ Stock Performance
Shares of PETQ stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 2,025,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PetIQ
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
