Raymond James Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $29.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 7,742,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.