Raymond James Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $38.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

