Raymond James Cuts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$10.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$9.18 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$910.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.12.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9691741 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

