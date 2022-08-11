Raymond James Cuts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIRDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.