RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.40. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 47,970 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
