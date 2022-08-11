RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.40. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 47,970 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

