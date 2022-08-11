RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.78 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $18.78 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.