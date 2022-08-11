Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 154.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.