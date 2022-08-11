Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.0-489.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.18 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 366,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Qualys has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Qualys by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
