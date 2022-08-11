Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.0-489.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.18 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 366,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Qualys has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Qualys

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Qualys by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

