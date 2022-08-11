Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Qualstar Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of QBAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
Qualstar Company Profile
