Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Qualstar Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of QBAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Qualstar has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

