Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Decreased by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

FRPT opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

