Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.18.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

