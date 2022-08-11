PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

