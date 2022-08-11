Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,096,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

CEOS remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 255,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,168. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

