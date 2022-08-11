Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,096,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
CEOS remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 255,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,168. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Psykey
